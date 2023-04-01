Brighton & Hove’s toy library set to relaunch next week!

Brighton & Hove residents will be celebrating the relaunch of the city’s toy library service, which will take place on Tuesday, April 4th, at the Whitehawk Library. This much-loved service is set to return with a bang, as performances of ‘Toy Quest’ will be held at 10.30am and 2.30pm to entertain children and their families. Refreshments will also be available.

The Whitehawk Library, located at 179A Whitehawk Road, Brighton BN2 5FL, will continue to serve as the toy library’s main hub. However, to provide wider accessibility for residents, an additional smaller toy collection has been set up in Coldean Library, and a new satellite toy library established at Portslade.

The toy library has always been a fantastic way to keep toy boxes full without breaking the bank, and it provides mental stimulation to children, as well as opportunities to make friends and meet new people. With the cost of living crisis that many families are currently facing, the service is now more important than ever.

The toy library will now boast a selection of over 400 high-quality toys and games to borrow for free, carefully selected to reflect family life and diversity while upholding an anti-bias approach to play, care, and education for young children.

To mark the relaunch, the city’s libraries have partnered with Bigfoot Arts Education and Early Childhood Project team to deliver an exciting programme funded by the Arts Council. Debuting at the relaunch event will be Toy Quest, an interactive performance created especially for the libraries.

The show invites children to help the characters rescue lost toys and will then tour the community libraries during the two-week Easter holiday. This will be followed by six weekly Early Years play sessions at Whitehawk library to promote talk-for-play between parents/carers and children, as well as a series of ‘Stay & Play’ sessions at other community libraries.

Parents, carers, and children are all invited to come along to the relaunch event on April 4th to celebrate the return of this beloved service. With the exciting new additions, there will be even more opportunities for children to enjoy playing and learning with toys.