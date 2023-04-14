Brighton Protestors Rally Against Proposed Changes To Equalities Act 2010 - Uknip

Yesterday evening (13th April) a group of around 100 people gathered outside of Brighton Town Hall to protest proposed changes to the Equalities Act 2010. The proposed changes would mean that a person’s rights and protections under the act would be based on a person’s ‘biological sex’ rather than as currently on there “legal sex”.

Brighton Protestors Rally Against Proposed Changes To Equalities Act 2010 1

This possible re-defining sex by the government has sparked controversy in recent weeks. Critics argue that it this end to the lack of legal distinction between sex and gender in UK will lead to trans people experiencing discrimination when accessing single-sex spaces.

This review into guidance was initiated at the behest of Kemi Badenoch, the minister for women and equalities.