Brighton thief arrested thanks to alert off-duty Night Safety marshal

An off-duty Night Safety Marshal (NSM) in Brighton demonstrated unwavering commitment to public safety by assisting in the arrest of a wanted man last Thursday morning. The NSM’s sharp observation led to the swift apprehension of the suspect, wanted for theft and failure to appear in court.

While out in the city, the vigilant NSM spotted the individual, identified as Byron Taylor, 36, of Grosvenor Street in Brighton. Recognising him as a person wanted for arrest, the NSM immediately called 999 and provided critical information that guided the response team to the suspect’s location.

In just nine minutes, officers successfully detained Taylor, who later pleaded guilty to theft at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, April 13th. Taylor was fined £50 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £90.