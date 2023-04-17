Brighton: Victoria Fountain Begins Reconstruction After Extensive Repairs - Uknip

The historic Victoria Fountain, commonly known as the Dolphin Fountain, has commenced reconstruction after being removed by contractors for necessary repairs. The beloved city landmark, located in Old Steine Gardens, is set to be restored to its original grandeur after extensive rehabilitation efforts.

Video Istvan Radi

Standing at thirty-two feet in height, the Victoria Fountain features a large, cast-iron pool with a rim adorned with intricate egg-and-dart mouldings. The fountain has been a cherished part of the city’s landscape and a favorite spot for both residents and tourists alike.

In January 2022, the fountain was discovered to have significant and complex structural issues, prompting its temporary propping and deactivation for safety reasons. The decision to remove the fountain for repairs was made to ensure the preservation and longevity of this historic structure.