Monday, April 10, 2023
Monday, April 10, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home Brighton & Hove Brighton’s Quadrophenia Alley receives blue plaque for its cultural importance

Brighton’s Quadrophenia Alley receives blue plaque for its cultural importance

by
Brighton’s Quadrophenia Alley Receives Blue Plaque For Its Cultural Importance

Brighton’s iconic Quadrophenia Alley became the center of attention today, Monday the 10th of April 2023, as a plaque was unveiled in recognition of its cultural importance. The alley, which was used as a filming location for the 1979 cult classic movie, Quadrophenia, has become a shrine for fans of the Mod movement.

Brighton'S Quadrophenia Alley Receives Blue Plaque For Its Cultural Importance - Uknip
Photo – @Thekinaton

The unveiling ceremony was attended by many, including some of the stars of the film, Phil Daniels, who played the lead character Jimmy, and Gary Shail, who played Spider. The event was a nostalgic celebration of the film that captured the spirit of the 1960s Mods and Rockers scene in Brighton.

As fans gathered to witness the unveiling of the plaque, emotions were high as they recalled the iconic scene from the film that was shot in the very alley they were standing in. Many took pictures with the stars of the movie, who were happy to chat and reminisce with fans.

Brighton'S Quadrophenia Alley Receives Blue Plaque For Its Cultural Importance - Uknip
Photo – @Thekinaton

The plaque, which commemorates the importance of Quadrophenia Alley to the cultural heritage of Brighton, is expected to attract even more visitors to the location. Its unveiling serves as a reminder of the power of film to capture a moment in time and preserve it for generations to come.

For the fans who attended the ceremony, it was a day to remember. The unveiling of the plaque was a fitting tribute to the enduring legacy of Quadrophenia and the Mod movement that it represents.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Eastbourne Lifeboat Volunteers Tackle Four Incidents Over Hectic Bank Holiday Weekend

Naming competition launched for new A27 bridge over Cuckmere River

Naming competition launched for new A27 bridge over Cuckmere River

Police appeal to the public for dashcam and CCTV footage in search for missing Seaford woman

Updated: Investigation underway after body found on A27 in Brighton

Emergency teams rescue lost casualty in Cuckmere Valley using What3Words technology

New CCTV cameras and lighting installed to combat anti social behaviour The Level

New CCTV cameras and lighting installed to combat anti social behaviour The Level

Animal Rebellion disrupts Brighton supermarket to raise awareness about animal cruelty

Shoreham RNLI and Littlehampton Lifeboat attend paraglider in distress

Shoreham RNLI and Littlehampton Lifeboat attend paraglider in distress

Updated: A27 now open in Brighton after emergency services incident

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More