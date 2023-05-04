Brighton’s Sea-sational New Swimming Centre Set to Make Waves

Sea Lanes Brighton is set to open its doors to members and the public in May 2023, and over 1000 members have already signed up for the National Open Water Swimming Centre of Excellence. The 50m, 6-lane, open-air heated swimming pool is part of a larger development that includes commercial units leased to various businesses.

South Downs Leisure, the local leisure trust, has confirmed that 90% of the membership is made up of residents from the BN1, BN2, and BN3 postcodes, highlighting the strong support for the new development. The commercial units at the site have all been let, with tenants including Paddle People, The Endurance Project Coaching, and Swim Trek.

Joe McNulty, Sea Lanes Brighton Director, expressed his excitement about the opening of the new attraction and welcomed the new partners who will be leasing the commercial units. Duncan Anderson, CEO of South Downs Leisure, expressed his pleasure at the level of support the project has received, with membership sales reaching this early milestone.

Eleanor Whittaker, a member of Sea Lanes, shared her enthusiasm for the new facilities, saying that she “cannot wait to swim at Sea Lanes, it is just what we need in Brighton!” The pool is expected to attract not only local residents but also visitors from outside the city who are looking for a unique seaside experience.