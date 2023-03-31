Friday, March 31, 2023
Bus driver assaulted and robbed after confronting group of young people smoking onboard bus

Police are appealing for witnesses after a bus driver was robbed in Bognor Regis on Monday (March 27) at around 7.30 pm. The victim, who was driving a Stagecoach double decker bus from Bognor to Chichester, pulled over in a lay-by on the A259 Chichester Road, near the Yeomans Honda garage. He stopped to confront a group of young people smoking on the bus.

As he approached the group, some members of the group assaulted him and stole his cash till. They then fled in the direction of Colworth Lane.

Officers investigating the robbery are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened. In particular, they are interested in speaking to another passenger who was on the bus but left prior to the police’s arrival.

The police are also urging anyone with information or CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage that could help their investigation to come forward. They are asking the public to contact them online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 1427 of 27/03.

