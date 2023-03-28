Camber Sands visitors to be charged £30 flat fee for council-run car park

Starting this Saturday, visitors to Camber Sands will be charged a flat fee of £30 to use the council-run car park at the popular beach destination. The decision was made by Rother District Council, who stated that the aim was to recoup some of the “massive costs” associated with managing the site.

The new fees will apply to the Camber Sands Central car park, with drivers arriving after 3 pm being charged a reduced rate of £15. The Putting Green car park will also be charged at the same rate for a single season only, as it is set to be decommissioned to make way for a new housing development. The council’s cabinet approved the new fees on Monday.

Hourly parking will still be available at Camber Sands Western car park, although it will increase to £4 per hour, with a charge of £20 for six hours or more. The council will also introduce weekly, monthly, and three-month permits for unlimited use of a single off-street car park in the district, along with an increase in the cost of annual permits from £350 to £500.