Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Tuesday, March 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home Brighton & Hove Camber Sands visitors to be charged £30 flat fee for council-run car park

Camber Sands visitors to be charged £30 flat fee for council-run car park

by
Camber Sands Visitors To Be Charged £30 Flat Fee For Council-run Car Park

Starting this Saturday, visitors to Camber Sands will be charged a flat fee of £30 to use the council-run car park at the popular beach destination. The decision was made by Rother District Council, who stated that the aim was to recoup some of the “massive costs” associated with managing the site.

The new fees will apply to the Camber Sands Central car park, with drivers arriving after 3 pm being charged a reduced rate of £15. The Putting Green car park will also be charged at the same rate for a single season only, as it is set to be decommissioned to make way for a new housing development. The council’s cabinet approved the new fees on Monday.

Hourly parking will still be available at Camber Sands Western car park, although it will increase to £4 per hour, with a charge of £20 for six hours or more. The council will also introduce weekly, monthly, and three-month permits for unlimited use of a single off-street car park in the district, along with an increase in the cost of annual permits from £350 to £500.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Two decades on: Remembering the devastating fire that destroyed Brighton’s west pier

New grant funding for BME community groups in Brighton & Hove

New grant funding for BME community groups in Brighton & Hove

Listen: Veteran BBC radio host Paul Miller to leave Late Show after 23 years

Listen: Veteran BBC radio host Paul Miller to leave Late Show after 23 years

Protestors march through Newhaven against government policies on refugees

Eastbourne driver red carded for watching football on phone while driving

Sussex Police Rural Crime Team Recovers Stolen Van

Prisons and Probation Ombudsman releases report on Babes in the Wood murder death

Firefighters battle blaze in Chiddingfold

Appeal for witnesses after motorbike collides with Police dog unit vehicle in Littlehampton

Police appeal for witnesses after hit-and-run incident involving teenage cyclist

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More