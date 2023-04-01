Saturday, April 1, 2023
Saturday, April 1, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home Brighton & Hove Chief Fire Officer vows to prioritize culture reform in WSFRS after concerning report

Chief Fire Officer vows to prioritize culture reform in WSFRS after concerning report

by
Chief Fire Officer Vows To Prioritize Culture Reform In Wsfrs After Concerning Report

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (WSFRS) has pledged to take proactive measures to reform its culture following the findings of a report by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Service (HMICFRS). The report, which was part of an inspection carried out in the autumn of 2021, identified concerning behavior within the fire and rescue sector.

In a statement released by Chief Fire Officer Sabrina Cohen-Hatton, she acknowledged the uncomfortable findings of the report and expressed her gratitude towards those who had spoken out about the abhorrent behaviors they had experienced. However, she also commended the inspectors for finding that the service has established a culture of continual learning and improvement.

Cohen-Hatton also revealed that WSFRS would be welcoming an external organization to carry out a cultural development program to ensure that all staff understand and deliver their work in line with the expected values and behaviors as detailed in the Core Code of Ethics for Fire and Rescue Services. Additionally, an external and confidential reporting line for staff is being established.

In a statement the Chief Fire Officer said:

“I acknowledge that the service’s improvement journey is still continuing, and we are taking a proactive approach to reforming the culture within West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service by welcoming an external organisation into the service to carry out a cultural development programme to ensure all our staff understand and deliver their work in line with our expected values and behaviours, as detailed in the Core Code of Ethics for Fire and Rescue Services. We are also in the process of establishing an external and confidential reporting line for our staff.

“I will take some time to review the findings in more detail, and work with my colleagues across the country to look at how we can embed the recommendations into the sector.

“As Chief Fire Officer of West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, creating a culture where staff feel valued, respected and equal is a key priority, and I will continue to focus our efforts on improving the culture for all our staff, and the communities we serve.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Brighton & Hove’s toy library set to relaunch next week!

Seven Sisters no more: Iconic Cliffs renamed to reflect recent changes

Domestic abuser Shaun Kent handed 32-month prison sentence

Police Officer given extended final warning after ‘blue light run’ to collect three friends from a night out

Bus driver assaulted and robbed after confronting group of young people smoking onboard bus

Two Vehicle Collision in Littlehampton Causes Road Closure on A259

Couple to stand trial for alleged manslaughter of baby girl found in Brighton shed

A29 Landslip: West Sussex County Council plans to open one lane of road to traffic

Battle stabbing case sees third arrest made by Sussex Police

Police seek potential victim following altercation in Hassocks

Tesco hikes minimum spend for home delivery orders, angering customers

Body of deceased man found in Brighton this afternoon

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More