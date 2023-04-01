Chief Fire Officer vows to prioritize culture reform in WSFRS after concerning report

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (WSFRS) has pledged to take proactive measures to reform its culture following the findings of a report by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Service (HMICFRS). The report, which was part of an inspection carried out in the autumn of 2021, identified concerning behavior within the fire and rescue sector.

In a statement released by Chief Fire Officer Sabrina Cohen-Hatton, she acknowledged the uncomfortable findings of the report and expressed her gratitude towards those who had spoken out about the abhorrent behaviors they had experienced. However, she also commended the inspectors for finding that the service has established a culture of continual learning and improvement.

Cohen-Hatton also revealed that WSFRS would be welcoming an external organization to carry out a cultural development program to ensure that all staff understand and deliver their work in line with the expected values and behaviors as detailed in the Core Code of Ethics for Fire and Rescue Services. Additionally, an external and confidential reporting line for staff is being established.

In a statement the Chief Fire Officer said:

“I acknowledge that the service’s improvement journey is still continuing, and we are taking a proactive approach to reforming the culture within West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service by welcoming an external organisation into the service to carry out a cultural development programme to ensure all our staff understand and deliver their work in line with our expected values and behaviours, as detailed in the Core Code of Ethics for Fire and Rescue Services. We are also in the process of establishing an external and confidential reporting line for our staff.

“I will take some time to review the findings in more detail, and work with my colleagues across the country to look at how we can embed the recommendations into the sector.

“As Chief Fire Officer of West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, creating a culture where staff feel valued, respected and equal is a key priority, and I will continue to focus our efforts on improving the culture for all our staff, and the communities we serve.”