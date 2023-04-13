Coastguard Rescues Two Stranded By Tide In Fairlight - Uknip

HM Coastguard teams from Hastings, Rye Bay, and Bexhill conducted a successful rescue operation last night after two individuals were reported stranded by the tide in Fairlight. Responding to a call, a search team was deployed on foot to locate and stabilize the casualties, while a rope rescue system was set up on top of the cliff as a backup extraction plan.

Photo – Hastings Cg

The rescue operation was facilitated by the stranded individuals providing their location using the what3words app, which enabled the Coastguard to pinpoint their position accurately. Once located, a rope rescue technician assisted in recovering one casualty up the cliff, while the second individual was able to walk out with guidance.

Due to the challenging conditions, a Coastguard Rescue helicopter was called to extract the rope rescue technician and one of the casualties, who were then transferred to the care of the ambulance service at the top of the cliffs.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of checking tide times before venturing near the beach and the value of being prepared for emergencies. The stranded individuals took appropriate action by dialing 999, requesting Coastguard assistance, and providing an accurate location using the what3words app, which contributed to the success of the rescue operation.

we have updated our Tide Times page for Sussex with more locations and also now the 3-day timings thanks to Sussex-tides.com

Locations go from East to West in the list and it is mobile-friendly. https://sussex.news/sussex-tide-times