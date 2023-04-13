Convicted Drug Dealer Gets Nine-year Sentence For Crawley Alleyway Rape;

A 46-year-old convicted drug dealer, Florin Cotoi, has been sentenced to a total of nine years in prison after being found guilty of raping a 27-year-old woman in an alleyway in Crawley. Cotoi, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on 29 March 2023.

The incident occurred in the early hours of 1 September 2022, when the victim approached Cotoi for a cigarette in Memorial Gardens. He led her into an alleyway on Three Bridges Road, where the rape took place. The victim managed to return to the town center and reported the incident to the police.

Forensic evidence led to a DNA match for Cotoi, who was subsequently arrested. He was found in possession of clothing that matched the victim’s description. Although Cotoi denied the charge of rape, a jury found him guilty and sentenced him to eight years’ imprisonment.

Cotoi’s conviction activated a previously suspended sentence for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs: diamorphine and crack cocaine. This resulted in a further 12-month consecutive sentence, bringing his total prison term to nine years. Cotoi will also be placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Iain MacNab, praised the victim’s courage in coming forward and stressed the importance of remaining vigilant and reporting suspicious behavior. He also highlighted the critical role of DNA evidence in identifying suspects and bringing them to justice.