Council'S Release Joint Statement On Sussex Site Set To House 1200 Asylum Seekers - Uknip

Residents of Bexhill have voiced their concerns about the Home Office’s proposal to use the Northeye site to house people seeking asylum. The Rother District Council and East Sussex County Council have now claimed they were only informed about the proposal on Tuesday, March 28, just a few hours before it was announced to the public the following day.

The lack of prior discussions with the government has left many in the community feeling frustrated and concerned.

The council has today (3rd April) released a statement indicating that they are currently assessing the implications of the proposal and the potential impact it could have on the local community.

Credit: Uknip

Many residents in the community have expressed their concerns about the proposal, with some citing worries about the impact on the local infrastructure. he council has promised to ask the government to ensure that the Home Office takes into account all local concerns.

A joint statement from East Sussex County Council and Rother District Council read: “We are working with councils in other parts of the country where potential sites have also been identified by the government and with councils where similar facilities already exist to learn from their experiences.

“We are very aware that the uncertainty around the issue is not helpful for residents and businesses in Bexhill and we are asking the Home Office, as a matter of urgency, to set up ways to consider and answer your questions.”

A Home Office document regarding the proposal has stated: “Those living at the site would be free to come and go but would be expected to

be on site overnight.

“If an asylum seeker were not back on site by 11pm the team would make a courtesy call to the individual to ensure they are alright and do not need assistance. This would not be under curfew conditions.”

In the same document it is discussed how: “We [Home Office] plan to accommodate 1,200 people by December 2023.”

See video of the proposed site below –