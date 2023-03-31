Couple To Stand Trial For Alleged Manslaughter Of Baby Girl Found In Brighton Shed - Uknip

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon are set to stand trial in January 2024 over the alleged manslaughter of a baby girl whose remains were found in a shed in Brighton. The discovery was made following a 53-day missing persons investigation, and the infant’s body was found in a plastic bag under nappies.

Photo – Uknip

The couple appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday, where they faced charges of concealing a child’s birth and perverting the course of justice. They did not enter pleas and were remanded in custody.

During the hearing, the defendants spoke only to confirm their names and dates of birth. Judge Richard Marks scheduled a plea and case management hearing for 18 August, with the defendants to appear via video link. The judge also set a provisional trial date of 2 January 2024, with the case expected to last between four and six weeks.

The Metropolitan Police has referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, as the baby died during a missing persons investigation. Court documents published earlier this month revealed the baby was called Victoria, but investigators have not publicly established how she died. It is believed that the death may have occurred “some time” before the remains were discovered on 1 March.

During Friday’s hearing, neither defendant made a bail application. Marten and Gordon, who have no fixed address, will remain in custody until their trial next year.