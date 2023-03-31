Friday, March 31, 2023
Friday, March 31, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home Brighton & Hove Couple to stand trial for alleged manslaughter of baby girl found in Brighton shed

Couple to stand trial for alleged manslaughter of baby girl found in Brighton shed

by
Couple To Stand Trial For Alleged Manslaughter Of Baby Girl Found In Brighton Shed

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon are set to stand trial in January 2024 over the alleged manslaughter of a baby girl whose remains were found in a shed in Brighton. The discovery was made following a 53-day missing persons investigation, and the infant’s body was found in a plastic bag under nappies.

Couple To Stand Trial For Alleged Manslaughter Of Baby Girl Found In Brighton Shed - Uknip
Photo – Uknip

The couple appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday, where they faced charges of concealing a child’s birth and perverting the course of justice. They did not enter pleas and were remanded in custody.

During the hearing, the defendants spoke only to confirm their names and dates of birth. Judge Richard Marks scheduled a plea and case management hearing for 18 August, with the defendants to appear via video link. The judge also set a provisional trial date of 2 January 2024, with the case expected to last between four and six weeks.

The Metropolitan Police has referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, as the baby died during a missing persons investigation. Court documents published earlier this month revealed the baby was called Victoria, but investigators have not publicly established how she died. It is believed that the death may have occurred “some time” before the remains were discovered on 1 March.

During Friday’s hearing, neither defendant made a bail application. Marten and Gordon, who have no fixed address, will remain in custody until their trial next year.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Two Vehicle Collision in Littlehampton Causes Road Closure on A259

A29 Landslip: West Sussex County Council plans to open one lane of road to traffic

Battle stabbing case sees third arrest made by Sussex Police

Police seek potential victim following altercation in Hassocks

Tesco hikes minimum spend for home delivery orders, angering customers

Body of deceased man found in Brighton this afternoon

Violent drug dealer caught red-handed by police in Eastbourne

Police Conduct Search for Body of Missing Man 22 Years After Disappearance

Shops reopen as power restored following Worthing outage

Worthing McDonald’s stabbing: Teen accused of wounding with intent appears in court

Updated VIDEO: Huw Merriman MP and Council react to government’s plan to house asylum seekers in HMP Northeye Bexhill

Large emergency services presence at Brighton incident

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More