Crucifix goes missing from St Mary’s Church in Hastings

The St Mary Star of the Sea Church in Hastings has been hit by another theft of its Crucifix from the altar. The incident took place on April 12th, and the church is calling on the public to be vigilant and help in the search for the missing artifact.

This is not the first time the Crucifix has gone missing from the church. The last time it was stolen was in February 2019 when it was found in a shop. The church is disappointed that the same incident has occurred again and is concerned about the loss of the historic artifact.

The church has requested anyone with information about the missing Crucifix to contact the police or the church’s office.

Meanwhile, the church is continuing its regular services, and the community is hopeful for the safe return of the missing artifact.