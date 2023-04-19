Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Wednesday, April 19, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home Brighton & Hove Crucifix goes missing from St Mary’s Church in Hastings

Crucifix goes missing from St Mary’s Church in Hastings

by
Crucifix Goes Missing From St Mary’s Church In Hastings

The St Mary Star of the Sea Church in Hastings has been hit by another theft of its Crucifix from the altar. The incident took place on April 12th, and the church is calling on the public to be vigilant and help in the search for the missing artifact.

This is not the first time the Crucifix has gone missing from the church. The last time it was stolen was in February 2019 when it was found in a shop. The church is disappointed that the same incident has occurred again and is concerned about the loss of the historic artifact.

The church has requested anyone with information about the missing Crucifix to contact the police or the church’s office.

Meanwhile, the church is continuing its regular services, and the community is hopeful for the safe return of the missing artifact.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal British Legion launches new plastic-free poppy for annual appeal

Car bursts into flames moments after being parked in Crawley Down

Firefighters Respond to Early Morning Blaze in Heathfield

Brighton thief arrested thanks to alert off-duty Night Safety marshal

Sussex and Surrey Police reprimanded for unauthorised use of data recording app

Brighton Hit-and-Run: Police Seek Witnesses to Widdicombe Way Collision

Police appeal after woman assulted during her morning commute

Elderly woman’s handbag stolen in Crawley Avenue Sainsbury’s car park

Sussex Police to trial new court orders targeting knife crime and serious violence

Sussex Police to trial new court orders targeting knife crime and serious violence

From scruffy to snazzy: Seaford’s bin-tastic transformation

Multiple arrests in Eastbourne’s business “crime crackdown”

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.