Dangerous drivers arrested after police chase through Brighton and Hailsham

Police made three arrests and recovered two suspected stolen vehicles after stopping a dangerous driver near Hailsham. The incident began after police received a report of a stolen vehicle from an address in Hove on Tuesday, May 2, at around 9 pm.

Officers on proactive patrols identified two suspected stolen vehicles in convoy on Ferndale Road at approximately 10 pm. The vehicles were seen driving at high speeds through Brighton and through red traffic lights, heading towards the Racecourse at estimated speeds of 90 mph.

Specialist officers from the Roads Policing Unit, the Dogs Unit, Tactical Firearms Unit, and the National Police Air Service helicopter joined the pursuit. One driver decamped and got into the first vehicle, which continued at speeds of up to 120 mph towards Seaford.

The vehicle turned into Knockhatch Park, near the A22 at Hailsham. Officers in the area deflated the tyres of the vehicle to prevent further dangerous driving. Three men were arrested, and two vehicles were recovered.

The suspects, a 25-year-old man from Eastbourne, a 23-year-old man from Polegate, and a 20-year-old man from Brighton, were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and remain in custody.

Sussex Police’s Head of Roads Policing Superintendent Rachel Glenton praised the teamwork of officers from across the force in bringing the pursuit of a high-powered, dangerously driven vehicle to a safe conclusion. She said that the National Police Air Service provided excellent oversight, which helped to reduce the risk to the public, officers, and the suspects.

The police are appealing to witnesses or anyone with further information, such as CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward. Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting Operation Avenge.