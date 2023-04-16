Dangerous Railway Pursuit Ends In Arrest Of Four Teens Who Are Alleged To Have Stolen A Car - Uknip

Monday, April 17, 2023
Dangerous railway pursuit ends in arrest of four teens who are alleged to have stolen a car

Yesterday evening (April 15th) police arrested four teenagers, after they attempted to evade arrest by running along an active railway line in Brighton. The suspects, aged 16 and 17, were apprehended following a dramatic chase that involved multiple police units and a National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter.

The incident began when a vehicle reported stolen from a residential burglary in the Weald area in March 2023 was identified by officers. Police spotted the stolen vehicle on Coldean Lane, Brighton, and again on Stanford Avenue, where the suspects failed to stop for police.

Roads Policing Unit(Rpu) In The Vicinity Of The Incident Last Night. Credit: Sussex News

The four teenagers abandoned the vehicle on Cumberland Road and fled on foot towards Preston Park train station. They then entered a maintenance yard and proceeded onto the live railway line in an attempt to evade capture. Despite several attempts to escape, the suspects were apprehended by officers with the help of NPAS.

Npas Over The Scene Last Night. Credit: @Curious_Ginger

The four suspects, two 17-year-old boys and two 16-year-old boys, were arrested on various charges, including dangerous driving, failing to stop, trespassing on a railway, theft of a vehicle, and burglary. They are currently being held in police custody.

As the investigation continues, officers are asking residents in the Weald area to check their garages and outbuildings for any stolen items. If residents discover any missing belongings, they are urged to report them to the police online or call 101, quoting the reference number 1260 of 15/04.

The Flight Path Of Npas Last Night.

Police are also seeking witnesses who were in the area at the time of the incident and may have seen what happened, as well as anyone with doorbell or dashcam footage that could be relevant to the case.

