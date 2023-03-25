Dive Back In: King Alfred leisure centre welcomes back swimmers following complex repairs

The popular swimming pools at the King Alfred Leisure Centre in Brighton will be re-opening on Saturday, April 1, following extensive repair work. The pools, which are managed by Freedom Leisure on behalf of the council, have been closed since 6th January due to a breakdown in the main boiler control panel and boilers, resulting in the building being left without hot water or heating.

After significant repair work, the pool has now been gradually re-heated to the correct temperature for swimming, and the centre is set to welcome back swimmers in time for the Easter holidays.

During the closure, the council has taken the opportunity to carry out further improvements to the centre, including re-decoration, new floor coverings in the foyer and gym areas, and refurbishing the ballroom dance floor. In addition, new locker keys have been provided for the wet changing area, improving the overall experience for visitors.

The pool will open to the public at 8am on Saturday April 1, with free swimming being offered to all 18-year-olds and under in the city. The expanded free swimming offer has been detailed on the Freedom Leisure website, encouraging young people to take advantage of the opportunity.