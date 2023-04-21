Friday, April 21, 2023
Driver charged with multiple offences after alleged hit and run in Brighton

Driver Charged With Multiple Offences After Alleged Hit And Run In Brighton

A man has been charged and remanded in custody in relation to a suspected hit and run incident in Brighton on Wednesday, 11 April. According to reports, a Ford Focus collided with a Volkswagen Sirocco in Widdicombe Way before the Sirocco fled the scene without stopping. The driver of the Ford Focus sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision.

Harry Ford, aged 19 and a resident of St Aubyns in Hove, has been charged with several offences in relation to the incident, including failing to stop after a road accident, dangerous driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, and assault by beating in connection with a separate incident in February. Mr Ford has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in court on 17 May, with the exact location to be confirmed.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or noticed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident to come forward. Additionally, investigators are requesting that anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage contact them online or via the non-emergency number 101, quoting serial number 1299 of 11/04.

