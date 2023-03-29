Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Wednesday, March 29, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home Brighton & Hove Drunk airline passenger assaults off-duty police officers on flight to Gatwick

Drunk airline passenger assaults off-duty police officers on flight to Gatwick

by
Drunk Airline Passenger Assaults Off-duty Police Officers On Flight To Gatwick

A man who assaulted off-duty police officers while drunk on a flight bound for Gatwick has appeared in court. Edgars Emsins, aged 36, was flying with his family from Tenerife to the UK on March 14 when he consumed a large amount of rum purchased in the airport. Emsins’ behavior became abusive towards his family and cabin crew, prompting three off-duty officers to offer assistance. However, Emsins attempted to headbutt the officers, leading to his arrest when the plane landed at Gatwick’s North Terminal.

On March 15, Emsins pleaded guilty to three counts of assault by beating and one count of being drunk on board an aircraft. He was sentenced to a 16-week suspended prison sentence with £85 costs and a £154 victim surcharge.

Detective Sergeant Ian Warncken from Gatwick CID condemned Emsins’ behavior, stating that cabin crew and passengers should not have to tolerate such behavior on board an aircraft. He praised the professionalism of the three off-duty officers who helped restrain Emsins, enabling his immediate arrest. The incident serves as a warning of the dangers of consuming alcohol before boarding a flight and highlights the authorities’ determination to catch and punish offenders who are drunk on board.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Large emergency services presence at Brighton incident

Brighton Drug Dealer Sentenced to Prison After Being Caught with Cocain

Huw Merriman MP and Council react to government’s plan to house asylum seekers in HMP Northeye Bexhill

Two decades on: Remembering the devastating fire that destroyed Brighton’s west pier

New grant funding for BME community groups in Brighton & Hove

New grant funding for BME community groups in Brighton & Hove

Listen: Veteran BBC radio host Paul Miller to leave Late Show after 23 years

Protestors march through Newhaven against government policies on refugees

Camber Sands visitors to be charged £30 flat fee for council-run car park

Eastbourne driver red carded for watching football on phone while driving

Sussex Police Rural Crime Team Recovers Stolen Van

Prisons and Probation Ombudsman releases report on Babes in the Wood murder death

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More