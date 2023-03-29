Drunk airline passenger assaults off-duty police officers on flight to Gatwick

A man who assaulted off-duty police officers while drunk on a flight bound for Gatwick has appeared in court. Edgars Emsins, aged 36, was flying with his family from Tenerife to the UK on March 14 when he consumed a large amount of rum purchased in the airport. Emsins’ behavior became abusive towards his family and cabin crew, prompting three off-duty officers to offer assistance. However, Emsins attempted to headbutt the officers, leading to his arrest when the plane landed at Gatwick’s North Terminal.

On March 15, Emsins pleaded guilty to three counts of assault by beating and one count of being drunk on board an aircraft. He was sentenced to a 16-week suspended prison sentence with £85 costs and a £154 victim surcharge.

Detective Sergeant Ian Warncken from Gatwick CID condemned Emsins’ behavior, stating that cabin crew and passengers should not have to tolerate such behavior on board an aircraft. He praised the professionalism of the three off-duty officers who helped restrain Emsins, enabling his immediate arrest. The incident serves as a warning of the dangers of consuming alcohol before boarding a flight and highlights the authorities’ determination to catch and punish offenders who are drunk on board.