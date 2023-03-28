Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Eastbourne driver red carded for watching football on phone while driving

Eastbourne Driver Red Carded For Watching Football On Phone While Driving

Last night, a driver in Eastbourne made a costly mistake while behind the wheel. The motorist was caught speeding along Seaside by local police officers, who quickly discovered an even more dangerous offense. The driver was watching football on his phone while driving.

This reckless behavior earned the driver two serious charges: driving without due care and attention, and using a mobile phone while driving. Both offenses carry significant fines and potential points on the driver’s license.

Driving while using a mobile phone and excessive speed are part of the #Fatal5 driving offenses, named for their contribution to fatal accidents on the roads of Sussex. In addition to these two offenses, careless driving, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and failing to wear a seatbelt complete the list of top contributors to fatal road traffic collisions.

