Thursday, April 13, 2023
Thursday, April 13, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home Brighton & Hove Ex iman given suspended sentence for 3-year campaign of sexual assault against a child in Brighton

Ex iman given suspended sentence for 3-year campaign of sexual assault against a child in Brighton

by
Ex Iman Given Suspended Sentence For 3-year Campaign Of Sexual Assault Against A Child In Brighton

A man from Surrey has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a young girl in Brighton over a period of three years. Abdus Sukur, 32, travelled to Brighton between 2015 and 2018 while working as an imam and sexually assaulted his victim in her family home. The victim, who is now in her late teens, reported the assaults to social services in 2019 and safeguarding measures were put in place while Sukur was arrested.

On Friday, March 17th, Sukur was found guilty at Hove Crown Court after a four-day trial, charged with two counts of sexual assault on a child. At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, April 13th, Sukur was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for two years. He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for ten years, and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years. Additionally, Sukur has been barred from working with children.

Investigator Tracey Dixon, who worked on the case, praised the victim for her bravery in coming forward and for supporting the investigation. Dixon stated, “Abdus Sukur was a predatory offender who took advantage of the trust of his young victim and her family. A dangerous individual has now been brought to justice and had strict measures put in place that will stop him causing further harm.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

High-Value electric bike stolen in Hove, police appeal for witnesses

Coastguard rescues two stranded by tide in Fairlight

Convicted Drug Dealer Gets Nine-Year Sentence for Crawley Alleyway Rape;

Two men bailed and police looking to ID two others after Brighton vs Crystal Palace disorder

Brighton council offering £26.5k for “toilet cleansing operatives”

Delta’s Gatwick comeback: Daily service to New York JFK takes off

Major fire engulfs garden nursery in Halland

Witnesses sought after suspicious vehicle fire at Crawley Rugby Club

Dog attack in Lancing: Police call for help identifying two men

Pensioner convicted of 50-year-old child sex offences, sentenced to 16 years

Baby unharmed in Crawley hit-and-run, police appeal for witnesses

Former cop faces misconduct allegation for dangerous driving, escapes punishment

We and selected third parties use cookies or similar technologies for technical purposes and, with your consent, for other purposes. Denying consent may make related features unavailable. You can freely give, deny, or withdraw your consent at any time. Use the “Accept” button to consent. Accept Read More