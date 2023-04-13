Ex iman given suspended sentence for 3-year campaign of sexual assault against a child in Brighton

A man from Surrey has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a young girl in Brighton over a period of three years. Abdus Sukur, 32, travelled to Brighton between 2015 and 2018 while working as an imam and sexually assaulted his victim in her family home. The victim, who is now in her late teens, reported the assaults to social services in 2019 and safeguarding measures were put in place while Sukur was arrested.

On Friday, March 17th, Sukur was found guilty at Hove Crown Court after a four-day trial, charged with two counts of sexual assault on a child. At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, April 13th, Sukur was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for two years. He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for ten years, and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years. Additionally, Sukur has been barred from working with children.

Investigator Tracey Dixon, who worked on the case, praised the victim for her bravery in coming forward and for supporting the investigation. Dixon stated, “Abdus Sukur was a predatory offender who took advantage of the trust of his young victim and her family. A dangerous individual has now been brought to justice and had strict measures put in place that will stop him causing further harm.”