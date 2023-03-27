Firefighters battle blaze in Chiddingfold

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service responded to an urgent call at 11:51am this morning reporting a house fire on Pickhurst Road in Godalming. Upon arrival, the fire service deployed eight fire engines, one aerial ladder platform, and two water carriers to the scene.

Billingshurst Fire Station crews from West Sussex Fire Service were also called in to support Surrey Fire and Rescue Service in tackling the fire. The fire service requested that people in the area should close their windows and doors and avoid the vicinity.

As of 3:20pm, the incident in Chiddingfold is still ongoing, and eight fire engines, a turntable ladder, and two water carrier vehicles, supported by Surrey Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, were on the scene.

Road closures remained in place around the incident in Chiddingfold, and Surrey Police advised motorists to plan their journeys in advance and avoid the area.

The situation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as the situation develops.