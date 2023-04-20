Firefighters Respond To Small Wildfire In Hastings' West Hill - Uknip

Thursday, April 20, 2023
Hastings, East Sussex, April 19, 2023 – A small wildfire broke out yesterday on West Hill in Hastings, just below Lady Parlour. One fire appliance from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene to manage and extinguish the blaze.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for further comment on the incident. Local residents are reminded report any signs of wildfires immediately to the emergency services.

With the warmer weather approaching, it is crucial for people to take necessary precautions to prevent wildfires. This includes properly extinguishing campfires, disposing of cigarettes responsibly, and avoiding open fires during periods of dry weather.

