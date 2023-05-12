Friday, May 12, 2023
Former Hove resident convicted in Brighton Beach rape case

Przemyslaw Pogorzzelec, a man with no fixed address but previously residing in Hove, was recently incarcerated following his conviction for raping a woman on Brighton beach.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours on the beach and was witnessed by witnesses. Pogorzzelec assaulted the unnamed woman, whose identity is withheld due to legal reasons.

Pogorzzelec alleged that he had engaged in consensual intercourse after a conversation with the woman, Pogorzzelec was unable to recall any information about her, such as her name or age, when questioned by officers. Witnesses testified that the woman was incapable of granting consent at the time of the incident.

Throughout the investigation, the woman received assistance from officers specially trained to handle such cases. On May 2, at Lewes Crown Court, Pogorzzelec, a construction worker, was convicted of rape and sexual assault by penetration.

Pogorzzelec was handed a twelve-year prison sentence, with an additional three years of extended licence period. The court heard that the incident took place at 2am on July 31 of last year.

Pogorzzelec had sexually assaulted the woman and took intimate photos of her with his mobile phone. He was stopped by the Beach Patrol and security personnel from nearby establishments. The 43-year-old was subsequently apprehended and taken into custody.

Despite denying the charges, the jury convicted him following a trial in January. During his sentencing, it was disclosed that Pogorzzelec had a previous conviction in 2013 for exposure, in violation of the Sexual Offences Act.

