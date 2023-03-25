Saturday, March 25, 2023
Gatwick Airport Passengers Face Delays Due To Technical Issue With Self Check-in Kiosks

Travellers departing from Gatwick Airport today may experience some delays due to a technical issue affecting some of the airport’s airlines’ self check-in kiosks. The airport has issued an apology for any inconvenience caused to passengers.

The exact nature of the technical issue remains unknown at this time, but the airport has advised passengers to contact their airline for further information on their individual flights.

Despite the setback, Gatwick Airport is working to ensure that all passengers can continue their journeys with minimal disruption. The airport has implemented measures to assist passengers and is closely monitoring the situation to ensure that any issues are resolved as quickly as possible.

