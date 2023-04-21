Friday, April 21, 2023
Six arrests made at Gatwick Airport following a day of incidents

Gatwick Airport and Railway Station were bustling with police activity today as six individuals were arrested in connection with a range of incidents. The Gatwick Police D Team on nights shared the news of these arrests, which kept their day shift colleagues on their toes.

  1. A male suspect was arrested at Gatwick Railway Station following allegations of common assault. The man is accused of punching a staff member at the station.
  2. Authorities responded to a report of a drunk adult male causing a disturbance in the airport terminal. Upon arrival, police discovered the individual was wanted on recall to prison.
  3. An adult male was taken into custody on suspicion of assault after an altercation with another passenger on an inbound flight.
  4. Another male passenger was arrested on suspicion of assault after allegedly punching an airport staff member who had asked him to stop smoking while boarding an aircraft.
  5. Police apprehended an adult female on an inbound flight on suspicion of fraud. The woman was identified as wanted on the Police National Computer.
  6. Officers were called to a disturbance at the railway station where PC Burt recognized an adult male suspected of involvement in multiple thefts over the previous days. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of theft.

The Gatwick Police Department’s D Team is likely to face a busy night ahead, as they deal with the fallout from these incidents and continue to ensure the safety of travelers and airport staff alike.

