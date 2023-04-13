Thursday, April 13, 2023
Thursday, April 13, 2023

High-value Electric Bike Stolen In Hove, Police Appeal For Witnesses

Police in Brighton and Hove are urging any witnesses to come forward following the theft of a high-value electric bike. The incident took place between January 9 and 2pm on January 11, when the bike was taken from Fourth Avenue. The stolen bike is described as a Tern GSD long-tail electric cargo bike, with small wheels and a front rack with a black crate strapped to it. It is predominantly bright, pale blue in color, but has black handlebars and saddle.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen a bike matching this description or witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area during the time of the theft to come forward. The police have also provided a contact number, 101, for anyone with information to report. They should quote the serial number 1016 of 11/01.

