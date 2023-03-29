Large Emergency Services Presence At Brighton Incident - Uknip

This afternoon (28th March) emergency services, including, police and ESFRS were deployed to attend an incident below PHX Gym, Hollingbury, Brighton.

Credit: Sussex News

A fire service aerial ladder, along with multiple appliances and a mobile command unit was seen in attendance at the scene.

Police were seen blocking Crowhurst Road while emergency services continued worked at the scene.

Credit: Sussex News

Our reporter who is on scene, spoke to emergency services and was informed that they were expecting to remain at the scene for at least a number of hours. The reporter also spoke to some of the gyms members and was told they had been evacuated after smelling smoke.

All busses serving Hollingbury ASDA are been diverted and will be unable to serve the store.

Update 19:39: An ESFRS spokesperson has said:

“East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called at 18.28 today 29 March 2023 to reports of a fire at a building on Crowhurst Road Brighton.

“As of 18.55 we are using breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and covering jets, along with the aerial appliance.

“The fire is affecting a two storey commercial building used as storage and a gym. “There are no reports of casualties. Police are assisting at the scene.

“Please avoid the area and if you live locally, keep your doors and windows closed.”

More as we have it –