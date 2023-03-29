Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Wednesday, March 29, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home Brighton & Hove Large emergency services presence at Brighton incident

Large emergency services presence at Brighton incident

by
Large Emergency Services Presence At Brighton Incident

This afternoon (28th March) emergency services, including, police and ESFRS were deployed to attend an incident below PHX Gym, Hollingbury, Brighton.

Large Emergency Services Presence At Brighton Incident - Uknip
Credit: Sussex News

A fire service aerial ladder, along with multiple appliances and a mobile command unit was seen in attendance at the scene.

Police were seen blocking Crowhurst Road while emergency services continued worked at the scene.

Large Emergency Services Presence At Brighton Incident - Uknip
Credit: Sussex News

Our reporter who is on scene, spoke to emergency services and was informed that they were expecting to remain at the scene for at least a number of hours. The reporter also spoke to some of the gyms members and was told they had been evacuated after smelling smoke.

All busses serving Hollingbury ASDA are been diverted and will be unable to serve the store.

Update 19:39: An ESFRS spokesperson has said:

“East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called at 18.28 today 29 March 2023 to reports of a fire at a building on Crowhurst Road Brighton.

“As of 18.55 we are using breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and covering jets, along with the aerial appliance.

“The fire is affecting a two storey commercial building used as storage and a gym. “There are no reports of casualties. Police are assisting at the scene.

“Please avoid the area and if you live locally, keep your doors and windows closed.”

More as we have it –

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Brighton Drug Dealer Sentenced to Prison After Being Caught with Cocain

Drunk airline passenger assaults off-duty police officers on flight to Gatwick

Huw Merriman MP and Council react to government’s plan to house asylum seekers in HMP Northeye Bexhill

Two decades on: Remembering the devastating fire that destroyed Brighton’s west pier

New grant funding for BME community groups in Brighton & Hove

New grant funding for BME community groups in Brighton & Hove

Listen: Veteran BBC radio host Paul Miller to leave Late Show after 23 years

Protestors march through Newhaven against government policies on refugees

Camber Sands visitors to be charged £30 flat fee for council-run car park

Eastbourne driver red carded for watching football on phone while driving

Sussex Police Rural Crime Team Recovers Stolen Van

Prisons and Probation Ombudsman releases report on Babes in the Wood murder death

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More