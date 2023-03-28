Listen: Veteran Bbc Radio Host Paul Miller To Leave Late Show After 23 Years

Radio Today reports – After 23 years of hosting the Late Show on various BBC Local Radio stations across the South, Paul Miller has announced his departure from the broadcaster. Miller made the announcement to his listeners on Monday evening, revealing that he will leave later this year, having spent a total of 34 years working at the BBC.

Miller stated that he had made the difficult decision to leave and had been asked to apply for other roles by managers, but felt that now was the right time to step back. His Late Show has been broadcast on BBC Radio Solent, BBC Radio Berkshire, BBC Radio Kent, BBC Radio Oxford, BBC Radio Sussex, and BBC Radio Surrey.

BBC Radio Sussex

Speaking to his listeners at 10:30 pm on Monday evening, Miller said: “As you will no doubt be aware you’ve been hearing over the last six months or so, there are going to be changes to BBC local radio, not just here in the South but up and down the country. Things change, nothing lasts forever. So after considerable thoughts and considerable discussions, I have decided that now feels the right time for me to clear out my drawers and get knotted.”

While a leaving date has not been confirmed, Miller has stated that it won’t be soon. Following his announcement, Ian Ramsdale, Executive Editor for Radio Solent, praised Miller as an “exceptional broadcaster” who has always put the listener at the heart of everything he does.

However, the late slot on local radio is set to be networked across all of England under new plans to share more programming between stations.