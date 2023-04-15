Littlehampton and Eastbourne RNLI join Newhaven RNLI appeal for unwanted GoPro session cameras

Following a successful appeal by Newhaven Lifeboat, Littlehampton and Eastbourne RNLI are now calling on people to donate their unwanted GoPro Session Cameras to help support their lifeboat stations.

The RNLI’s initial appeal received a positive response, with several people generously donating their cameras to help capture crucial footage of rescue missions and share it on social media. Now, Littlehampton and Eastbourne RNLI are hoping to replicate this success and are calling on people who own the now-discontinued cameras to donate them to their local lifeboat station.

The cameras will be put to good use in capturing important rescue footage that can be shared on social media platforms and used in the popular BBC2 series ‘Saving Lives at Sea’. The RNLI’s work relies heavily on the generosity of the public, and this appeal is just one of the many ways that people can support their lifesaving efforts.

If you have a spare GoPro Session Camera and would like to donate it to the RNLI, please contact your local lifeboat station directly. Your support will help to ensure that the RNLI can continue to provide vital services and raise awareness of their important work.