Man accused of sexual assault at Brighton nightclub

A man has been charged with sexual assault after two women reported being touched without their consent at a nightclub in Pool Valley, Brighton. The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and officers were called to the club after security staff detained a man who was reported to be approaching women.

According to the two women, the man had grabbed them on the dancefloor and sexually assaulted them before being removed by security staff. The man, identified as Yonas Mebrehatom, a 46-year-old resident of Elm Grove in Brighton, was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with sexual assault on a female and assault on a female by penetration.

Mebrehatom appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, where he was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on May 31st.

Detective Constable Elaine Welsh said that women should be able to enjoy a night out without being sexually assaulted. She added that such behavior is not acceptable and will not be tolerated by Sussex Police and their partners. Welsh praised the quick response of security staff, who acted immediately to safeguard the two women. She also urged anyone in similar situations to come forward, stating that they would be listened to, believed, and that action would be taken.