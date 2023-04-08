Saturday, April 8, 2023
Saturday, April 8, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home Brighton & Hove New CCTV cameras and lighting installed to combat anti social behaviour The Level

New CCTV cameras and lighting installed to combat anti social behaviour The Level

by
New Cctv Cameras And Lighting Installed To Combat Anti Social Behaviour The Level

In an effort to curb the rising instances of vandalism and graffiti at The Level, in central Brighton, the city council has installed new CCTV cameras and additional lighting. The cameras are strategically placed on 6-meter tall columns behind the pavilion buildings to provide coverage of the entire park. Additional street lighting has also been installed to improve visibility and safety at night.

The Level has become a prime target for tagging and graffiti offences in recent times. This unsightly behavior not only detracts from the aesthetic appeal of the park but also poses potential safety hazards for residents and local families. Tagging often covers important signage in the park, including those related to the children’s dancing fountain, playground, skate park, and surrounding bike lanes.

Cleaning the tagged signage is not an option due to the type of paint used by vandals, leaving the council with no choice but to replace them at a considerable cost. The installation of new CCTV cameras and lighting aims to address this issue head-on.

The CCTV cameras will be monitored by the city’s enforcement team, which will respond immediately to any graffiti or tagging offences. Vandals caught in the act will be issued a fixed penalty notice (FPN) and may face prosecution. The enforcement team will also report any suspicious behavior and crimes to Sussex Police.

The new cameras are equipped with state-of-the-art technology, offering 360-degree views of the park and providing multidirectional video surveillance. This allows the enforcement team to zoom in and clearly observe any instances of anti-social behavior. With these new measures in place, the city council is hopeful that the cherished green space of The Level park will be better protected and preserved for the enjoyment of residents and local families.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Animal Rebellion disrupts Brighton supermarket to raise awareness about animal cruelty

Shoreham RNLI and Littlehampton Lifeboat attend paraglider in distress

Shoreham RNLI and Littlehampton Lifeboat attend paraglider in distress

Updated: A27 now open in Brighton after emergency services incident

Updated: A27 now open in Brighton after emergency services incident

Sussex Police CVU and Border Force conduct safety checks on incoming HGVs

Sussex Police CVU and Border Force conduct safety checks on incoming HGVs

Former Sussex Police officer’s controlling and coercive behavior towards partner subject of disciplinary hearing

Rat Poison Found in Beachy Head Car Park Sparks Safety Concerns for Dogs

Two callouts for Shoreham RNLI Thursday

Call 999 if you see this man – £500 reward issued by police

Manhunt underway for Wesley White, with links to East Grinstead

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More