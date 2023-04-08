New Cctv Cameras And Lighting Installed To Combat Anti Social Behaviour The Level

In an effort to curb the rising instances of vandalism and graffiti at The Level, in central Brighton, the city council has installed new CCTV cameras and additional lighting. The cameras are strategically placed on 6-meter tall columns behind the pavilion buildings to provide coverage of the entire park. Additional street lighting has also been installed to improve visibility and safety at night.

The Level has become a prime target for tagging and graffiti offences in recent times. This unsightly behavior not only detracts from the aesthetic appeal of the park but also poses potential safety hazards for residents and local families. Tagging often covers important signage in the park, including those related to the children’s dancing fountain, playground, skate park, and surrounding bike lanes.

Cleaning the tagged signage is not an option due to the type of paint used by vandals, leaving the council with no choice but to replace them at a considerable cost. The installation of new CCTV cameras and lighting aims to address this issue head-on.

The CCTV cameras will be monitored by the city’s enforcement team, which will respond immediately to any graffiti or tagging offences. Vandals caught in the act will be issued a fixed penalty notice (FPN) and may face prosecution. The enforcement team will also report any suspicious behavior and crimes to Sussex Police.

The new cameras are equipped with state-of-the-art technology, offering 360-degree views of the park and providing multidirectional video surveillance. This allows the enforcement team to zoom in and clearly observe any instances of anti-social behavior. With these new measures in place, the city council is hopeful that the cherished green space of The Level park will be better protected and preserved for the enjoyment of residents and local families.