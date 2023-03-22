Newhaven Enterprise Zone sets out ambitious plans for economic growth by 2030

Newhaven, a port town in Sussex, has set out ambitious plans to become a major contributor to the regional economy by 2030. The plans were unveiled by the Newhaven Enterprise Zone, which has developed a three-year programme to build on the town’s reputation as a hub for marine, industrial, and creative businesses and to attract further investment.

A survey of business owners in Newhaven revealed that they wanted further improvements to the appearance of the town, along with an improved shopping and eating offer to boost the local economy.

The Enterprise Zone’s programme director, Corinne Day, said that their vision was to support sustainable economic growth and business resilience, helping to deliver a new era for Newhaven. The town centre would be repurposed, built on creativity, and become a thriving business destination driven by growth sectors, making it a major contributor to the regional economy.

The business plan set out the Enterprise Zone’s mission to support growing sectors, encourage low carbon and greener business practices, and raise the profile of Newhaven as a prime location for investment. Since 2017, the Enterprise Zone has helped unlock potential development opportunities, attract businesses to the town, and create jobs.

To achieve its aims, the Enterprise Zone offers businesses support to unlock sites and premises to ensure a healthy supply of land across the Enterprise Zone. It will also continue to create a supportive environment for marine, creative, and manufacturing businesses to generate quality jobs and employment.

The Enterprise Zone will also support the revitalisation and reimagining of Newhaven Town Centre, with further objectives including helping businesses to reach a target of net zero emissions by 2040 and promoting Newhaven as a desirable place to invest, live, work, and visit.

Businesses that took part in the Enterprise Zone’s Business Rate Relief Survey said they had been able to invest £20.4m in operations, with a further £2.8m of investment planned for 2023 as a result of the rate relief provided. They added that they had been able to create more than 600 jobs, refurbish 70,000 sq m of commercial floorspace, and create 2,900 sq m of new floorspace.

The survey revealed that reasons for basing businesses in Newhaven included the business rate relief provided by the Enterprise Zone and the town’s strategic location.