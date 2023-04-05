Updated: Fire at Residential Garage in Haywards Heath – West Sussex Fire Service Responds

Firefighters from West Sussex Fire Service have been battling a fire at a garage located at a residential property in Colewell Gardens, Haywards Heath, West Sussex. The incident, which broke out earlier in the evening, prompted authorities to urge the public to avoid the area due to safety concerns.

Crews have been working diligently to bring the situation under control, and as of midnight, the incident has been scaled down after a successful response by four crews from Haywards Heath Fire and Burgess Hill stations. Some officers will remain at the scene to damp down any remaining hotspots.

Details regarding the cause of the fire, potential injuries, or damage sustained are currently unavailable, as the situation is still developing. West Sussex Fire Service remains actively engaged in managing the incident and ensuring the safety of all individuals involved. However, all residents have been cleared to return to their homes.

Authorities are expected to provide further updates as the investigation continues.