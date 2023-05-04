Friday, May 5, 2023
Friday, May 5, 2023

Peacehaven man sentenced for threatening partner with knife and controlling behavior

by uknip247
A man has been sentenced to 42 months in prison for subjecting a woman to controlling and coercive behavior and threatening her with a knife. Simeon Harry was arrested by police in September 2022 after officers responded to reports of a disturbance at an address in Peacehaven. The woman at the address reported being threatened by Harry, who had fled the scene.

Following the incident, the woman revealed a history of coercive and controlling behavior from Harry spanning 18 months. She explained how she was not allowed out of the property on her own, felt isolated from friends and family, and was frightened of Harry, particularly since she became pregnant.

A police investigation was launched, and Harry was subsequently charged with controlling and coercive behavior and threatening another person with a knife in a private place. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 42 months’ imprisonment when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on March 30, 2023. He was also issued with an indefinite restraining order preventing future contact with the victim.

Investigator Michelle Mitham, of the Safeguarding Investigations Unit, praised the bravery of the victim in reporting Harry’s behavior to police and supporting the investigation through to prosecution. She emphasized that coercive and controlling behavior is a form of domestic abuse that has a devastating impact on the lives of victims and their families and friends. The police force is committed to combating violence against women and girls, bringing perpetrators to justice, and safeguarding their victims.

Victims of domestic abuse can access support from a number of other organizations, and incidents of crime can be reported to the police online or by calling 101. In an emergency, always dial 999.

