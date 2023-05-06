Saturday, May 6, 2023
Pietro Addis Sentenced for Manslaughter of Grandmother in Brighton

Pietro Addis, a 20-year-old from Lancing, has been jailed after admitting to the manslaughter of his 69-year-old grandmother, Susan Addis, in Brighton. Susan was found deceased at her Cedars Gardens residence on January 7, 2021.

A Lewes Crown Court jury acquitted Addis of murder on Friday, March 3, due to diminished responsibility. On May 5, Addis was sentenced to a total of 15 years: ten to be served in custody and an additional five on extended licence.

Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman, from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, described the case as tragic and expressed sympathy for the Addis family, who have endured a distressing ordeal. Susan Addis was a much-loved grandmother and a respected figure in the Brighton and Hove community, and the family’s dignified and compassionate response throughout the investigation was acknowledged.

