Police appeal for witnesses after car and cyclist collide in Billingshurst

Police are urging anyone who witnessed a collision between a car and a cyclist to come forward with information. The incident, which took place in Billingshurst at around 7.50am on January 25th, involved a black Citroen C1 Rhythm and a 15-year-old boy on Kirdford Road.

According to reports, the young cyclist sustained minor injuries in the collision. Sussex Police are now appealing to the public for any information they may have that could help with their investigation. They are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who saw the incident or captured it on dash cam.

If you have any information that could assist in the investigation, you are urged to contact Sussex Police by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk. Please be sure to reference serial 186 of 25/01 in your email.

