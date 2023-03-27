Police appeal for witnesses after hit-and-run incident involving teenage cyclist

A 13-year-old boy from Angmering was seriously injured in a collision that occurred in East Preston on March 12. Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward to help identify the driver of the vehicle that was involved in the accident.

The incident happened on Sea Road at around 7 pm when a cyclist travelling northbound towards the railway line collided with a silver/grey vehicle driving westbound along Fairlands. The cyclist was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries and has since been discharged to continue his recovery at home.

According to reports, the driver of the vehicle that was involved in the collision failed to stop, and police are now conducting investigations to identify them. The authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information related to the vehicle to come forward.

Officers investigating the collision are particularly interested in speaking to the occupants of a second vehicle that stopped at the scene to help the injured boy. Anyone with relevant information or dash cam footage is asked to contact the police by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or calling 101 and quoting the serial number 745 of 14/03.