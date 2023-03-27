Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Tuesday, March 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home Brighton & Hove Police appeal for witnesses after hit-and-run incident involving teenage cyclist

Police appeal for witnesses after hit-and-run incident involving teenage cyclist

by
Police Appeal For Witnesses After Hit-and-run Incident Involving Teenage Cyclist

A 13-year-old boy from Angmering was seriously injured in a collision that occurred in East Preston on March 12. Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward to help identify the driver of the vehicle that was involved in the accident.

The incident happened on Sea Road at around 7 pm when a cyclist travelling northbound towards the railway line collided with a silver/grey vehicle driving westbound along Fairlands. The cyclist was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries and has since been discharged to continue his recovery at home.

According to reports, the driver of the vehicle that was involved in the collision failed to stop, and police are now conducting investigations to identify them. The authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information related to the vehicle to come forward.

Officers investigating the collision are particularly interested in speaking to the occupants of a second vehicle that stopped at the scene to help the injured boy. Anyone with relevant information or dash cam footage is asked to contact the police by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or calling 101 and quoting the serial number 745 of 14/03.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Sussex Police Rural Crime Team Recovers Stolen Van

Prisons and Probation Ombudsman releases report on Babes in the Wood murder death

Firefighters battle blaze in Chiddingfold

Appeal for witnesses after motorbike collides with Police dog unit vehicle in Littlehampton

Police release new image of missing Hove man Gabriel Pol

Police release new image of missing Hove man Gabriel Pol

Seaford Town Council Warns Dog Owners After Palm Oil Washes up on Seaford Beach

Seaford Town Council Warns Dog Owners After Palm Oil Washes up on Seaford Beach

Gatwick Airport passengers face delays due to technical issue with self check-In kiosks

Dive Back In: King Alfred leisure centre welcomes back swimmers following complex repairs

Sussex University puts smiles on faces with new centre dedicated to kindness

Sussex University puts smiles on faces with new centre dedicated to kindness

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More