Police appeal for witnesses following indecent exposure on Brighton bus

Police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with an incident of indecent exposure on a bus. The incident took place on the Number 7 bus in Brighton on April 7, around 8.25pm. The suspect boarded the bus at Trafalgar Street and got off at Osmond Road.

Officers investigating the case have released an image of the man they believe could assist with their ongoing enquiries. They are urging anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the incident to come forward.

Furthermore, police are also seeking witnesses who were on the bus at the time of the incident. They are asking anyone who has any information to contact them online or by calling 101, quoting the serial number 1400 of 07/04.

