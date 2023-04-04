Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Tuesday, April 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home Brighton & Hove Police appeal for witnesses to Ernest Jones theft in Crawley

Police appeal for witnesses to Ernest Jones theft in Crawley

by
Police Appeal For Witnesses To Ernest Jones Theft In Crawley

Police in Crawley are appealing for information from the public regarding a theft that took place at the Ernest Jones jewellery store in County Mall. The theft, which occurred at around 2pm on Friday, March 31st, involved two high-value rings being taken from the store.

The rings in question are a Vera Wang 18ct white gold 0.95ct total diamond double halo ring and a Vera Wang 18ct white gold 1.18ct total diamond emerald cut engagement ring. The suspect was seen running out of the Station Way exit towards Memorial Gardens.

Investigators have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft. They believe he may be able to assist with their ongoing enquiries. The man, or anyone who recognises him, is being urged to contact police online or by calling 101, and to quote serial 765 of 31/03.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman attacked by stranger in Stone Cross park

Burglary at Southwater property leads to theft of two cars

Brighton gets its groove on with eurovision screenings

Police appeal for witnesses to Ernest Jones theft in Crawley

Police appeal for witnesses after car and cyclist collide in Billingshurst

Car overturns in Saltdean’s Longridge Avenue, one person injured

Sussex police make three arrests in operation henhouse

Six arrested in Worthing stabbing investigation

Abusive Intoxicated Driver Fined and Disqualified from Driving for 3 Years

Brighton man pleads guilty to charges of domestic abuse and controlling behavior

Council’s release joint statement on Sussex site set to house 1200 asylum seekers

Three arrested for cocaine dealing after vehicle search in Brighton

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More