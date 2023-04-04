Police appeal for witnesses to Ernest Jones theft in Crawley

Police in Crawley are appealing for information from the public regarding a theft that took place at the Ernest Jones jewellery store in County Mall. The theft, which occurred at around 2pm on Friday, March 31st, involved two high-value rings being taken from the store.

The rings in question are a Vera Wang 18ct white gold 0.95ct total diamond double halo ring and a Vera Wang 18ct white gold 1.18ct total diamond emerald cut engagement ring. The suspect was seen running out of the Station Way exit towards Memorial Gardens.

Investigators have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft. They believe he may be able to assist with their ongoing enquiries. The man, or anyone who recognises him, is being urged to contact police online or by calling 101, and to quote serial 765 of 31/03.