Police arrest two teenage boys linked to Peacehaven Texaco garage robbery

Police Arrest Two Teenage Boys Linked To Peacehaven Texaco Garage Robbery

Two teenage boys have been apprehended by the police in connection with a robbery that took place at the Texaco garage on South Coast Road, Peacehaven, on Tuesday, April 18th.

The 13-year-old boy faces charges of theft, assault, and possession of a bladed article in a public place, while the 14-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of assault. Both suspects are currently in police custody.

Chief Superintendent Katy Woolford expressed her concern over the attack on an employee at their workplace, stating that such actions are unacceptable. She also thanked the Peacehaven community for their assistance in the ongoing investigation.

In response to the incident, residents can expect an increased police presence in the area, with officers engaging with local businesses. The police encourage anyone with information about the incident to come forward and speak with an officer, contact the force online, or call 101, quoting serial number 1459 of 18/04. Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555111.

