Police Conduct Search for Body of Missing Man 22 Years After Disappearance

Police are currently conducting an extensive search for the body of Jason Martin-Smith, who disappeared in Hastings in August 2001 at the age of 28. Mr Martin-Smith’s case was recently re-opened due to a “viable” tip-off, and authorities have been searching in woodland for any signs of his remains.

Despite the fact that Mark Searle was convicted and sentenced to a minimum of 29 years for Mr Martin-Smith’s murder, his body has never been found. Detective Inspector Simon Dunn, the senior investigating officer, has expressed hope that this new search will finally provide closure for the victim’s family.

In a statement to the press, Dunn said, “We have always welcomed any new information which may tell us the whereabouts of the body, so we can give the victim’s family the answers they’ve waited so long for. A viable line of enquiry recently came to light and was followed-up on, which is what has led to this activity.”

He went on to acknowledge that the search is a complex operation that will take time to complete, but reassured the public that they are conducting thorough searches. The victim’s family is being supported throughout the search and kept updated on the progress.

The case of Jason Martin-Smith has remained unsolved for over 20 years, and the discovery of his remains would bring a sense of closure to his loved ones. Authorities are hopeful that this search will finally provide answers and justice for Mr Martin-Smith.