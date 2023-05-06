Police Investigate Sexual Assault of Teenager on Hastings Bus

Police are appealing for witnesses following a reported sexual assault against a teenage girl on a bus in Hastings. The incident occurred near Harold Place at approximately 7:30 AM on May 5.

A 25-year-old man from Hastings has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and remains in police custody. Officers are conducting further enquiries in the area.

Police urge anyone who was on the Number 20 bus at the time and witnessed the incident to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 236 of 05/05.