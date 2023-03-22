Thursday, March 23, 2023
Police investigating mobile phone theft in Brighton

Authorities in Brighton are investigating a case of mobile phone theft that involved fraud. According to reports, a man agreed to purchase a Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 phone from the victim for £1,100 on Thursday, February 9. The victim later discovered that the transaction was fraudulent as no money had been transferred to their account.

The proposed buyer assured the victim that the money had been transferred via bank transfer and left the scene with the phone. However, subsequent communication with the buyer has ceased and the bank confirmed that no pending transactions were made.

In connection with the ongoing investigation, police have identified a man who may have information that could assist their investigation. Authorities are appealing to the public to come forward with any information about the suspect’s identity.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, you are urged to report it online or call 101, quoting the serial number 755 of 11/02. The authorities encourage the public to be cautious when conducting transactions with strangers to avoid falling victim to similar fraudulent activities.

