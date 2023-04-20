Police make arrests following reported rape in Brighton car park

Police have arrested two men after a woman reported being raped in Brighton on Saturday, April 15. According to the report, the incident occurred on the top floor of the NCP Car Park in Russell Road at around 6.10am.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, reported the rape and has since received support from specialist officers while the investigation continues.

A 39-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of rape, as well as theft and possession of a Class B drug. A 41-year-old man from Brighton was also arrested on suspicion of rape. Both suspects have been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Matt Stevens commented on the incident, saying, “We understand this is a shocking incident that will cause concern among the community. A full and thorough investigation is underway, and we swiftly identified two suspects who have been brought into custody.”

Stevens urged anyone with information related to the incident to come forward. He said, “We are asking anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident, or anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage, to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 276 of 15/04.”