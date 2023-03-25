Sunday, March 26, 2023
Sunday, March 26, 2023

Police release new image of missing Hove man Gabriel Pol

by
Brighton and Hove Police have released a new image of missing Hove man Gabriel Pol in hopes of finding him. Gabriel, 53, was last seen on CCTV in the area of Brighton Pier around 11:45am on Friday, March 24th.

The authorities are very concerned about Gabriel’s welfare and continue to search for him. Gabriel is described as a white man of slim build, with short grey hair and wears glasses.

The police are urging the public to come forward with any information that might help locate Gabriel. If you have seen him or know where he is, please call 999 immediately, quoting serial number 367 of 24/03.

