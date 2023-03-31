Police seek potential victim following altercation in Hassocks

Police are appealing for information after an altercation in Hassocks on Saturday (March 25) left them searching for a potential victim. According to reports, a member of the public contacted officers around 4pm, claiming to have seen a group of five people threatening an individual in the area of Chestnut Drive and Sycamore Way.

Responding on an emergency basis, officers arrived on the scene but were unable to find any trace of either the victim or the suspects. Despite conducting an extensive search of the surrounding area, police were left with no leads to follow.

Enquiries have been ongoing, and police are continuing to express concern for the welfare of the victim. They are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the altercation or knows the identity of the victim to come forward.

In particular, police are hoping to speak to the potential victim of the incident and are urging him to make himself known to them. They are also encouraging anyone with information to contact the police online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 855 of 25/03.