Police Seize 99 Cannabis Plants at Former Pub Site in Uckfield

Police have seized 99 cannabis plants at the former Brickmakers Arms in New Road, Ridgewood, Uckfield, following reports of suspicious activity from members of the public. East Sussex’s Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) entered the site on Tuesday, April 25th, and discovered the cannabis plants in the early stage of growth, along with growing equipment.

This isn’t the first time the location has been investigated for its involvement in cannabis production. In May 2021, the site was found to be a cannabis factory, which was disrupted. However, members of the public reported suspicious activity, indicating that the site had started up again.

Superintendent Till Sanderson expressed relief that they were able to disrupt the grow operation at an early stage. The offenders had spent considerable time, effort, and money to construct the site, which they have now lost. He emphasized the harmful nature of cannabis, a banned substance that brings criminal activity to an area. Its cultivation, sale, and distribution can lead to more severe crimes and are often associated with violence, exploitation, and addiction.

He further stated that this operation proves the police’s unrelenting pursuit of perpetrators while working with partners to address the root causes of this behavior and safeguarding those most at risk of harm.