Protestors march through Newhaven against government policies on refugees

Saturday (March 25th), protestors gathered to mark the United Nations Anti-Racism Day and marched from Newhaven bridge to Maria Caulfield MP’s local office in a demonstration against the stigmatisation of asylum seekers and government policies on refugees. Organised by the Lewes District Anti-Racism Alliance, the event saw a diverse range of people come together in solidarity, with poetry, songs, and speeches en route.

The protest aimed to draw attention to the negative portrayal of asylum seekers in the media and government policies that are leaving vulnerable individuals without the support they need. Participants held up banners and placards, calling for an end to discrimination and prejudice, and chanting slogans of unity and equality.